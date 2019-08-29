Holton’s single leads Connecticut over Vermont in 8 innings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Jake Holton hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Connecticut Tigers to a 6-2 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Ryan Kreidler scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Holton. The Tigers later scored four more runs in the inning, including a two-run single by Andrew Navigato.

In the bottom of the inning, Vermont scored on a single by Dustin Harris that brought home Logan Davidson. However, the rally ended when Andrew Magno got Kevin Richards to fly out to end the game.

Navigato tripled and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.

Bryce Tassin (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jorge Martinez (5-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Lake Monsters, Harris doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.