Corredor’s homer leads Potomac to 5-1 win over Myrtle Beach

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Aldrem Corredor hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 5-1 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Thursday.

The home run by Corredor capped a four-run inning and gave the Nationals a 4-1 lead after Osvaldo Abreu scored on a forceout earlier in the inning.

The Nationals tacked on another run in the seventh when Cole Freeman hit an RBI double, bringing home Gilbert Lara.

Potomac left-hander Carson Teel (7-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Enrique De Los Rios (1-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up two runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.