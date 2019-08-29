Pat Kehoe’s 3 TDs lead Delaware past Delaware State, 31-13

Pat Kehoe ran for one touchdown and threw for two more as Delaware won its ninth straight over in-state rival Delaware State, 32-13 on Thursday night.

The Blue Hens now have won 19 of their last 26 home openers.

Jose Romo-Martinez connected on field goals of 25 and 30 yards to give the Hornets a 6-3 lead midway through the second quarter, but Kehoe brought Delaware back, running 21 yards for a touchdown before hitting Owen Tyler out of the backfield for a 24-yard score to take a 16-6 lead at intermission.

Kehoe found Thyrick Pitts with a back-shoulder throw from 14 yards out to make it 25-6 and Brian Dennis blocked a Fidel Romo-Martinez punt, scooped up the loose ball and ran 14 yards for the touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Tylik Bethea threw a 10-yard strike to Bizzet Woodley for the Hornets with 3:30 left to create the final score.

Jake Roth had field goals of 38- and 33-yards, but was 1-for-4 on PATs, missing once and having two more blocked.

Kehoe finished 18 of 28 for 186 yards. Pitts finished with six catches for 81 yards and his first career touchdown.