Sports

Osik, Sosa lead the way for Kannapolis

The Associated Press

Kannapolis, North Carolina

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Tyler Osik homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Kannapolis Intimidators defeated the Hagerstown Suns 5-4 on Thursday.

Lenyn Sosa doubled twice and singled with two runs for Kannapolis.

Kannapolis went up 5-2 in the fifth after Cameron Simmons hit a two-run double.

Hagerstown answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one, including a single by Cole Daily that scored Jacob Rhinesmith.

Hansen Butler (1-1) got the win in relief while Hagerstown starter Jackson Stoeckinger (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

  Comments  