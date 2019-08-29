Caldwell’s single leads Biloxi over Birmingham in 11 innings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Bruce Caldwell hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Biloxi Shuckers to a 5-3 win over the Birmingham Barons on Thursday.

Jake Gatewood scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Biloxi added an insurance run when Caldwell scored on a single by Dillon Thomas.

The Shuckers scored one run in the ninth before Birmingham answered in the bottom of the inning when Nate Nolan scored on a single and Laz Rivera scored on an error to tie the game 3-3.

Starters Alec Bettinger and Bernardo Flores turned in great performances for Biloxi and Birmingham, respectively. Bettinger went six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking three. Flores went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits. He also struck out 10 and walked two.

Tyler Spurlin (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Codi Heuer (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Barons left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss. Blake Rutherford doubled and singled for the Barons.

Biloxi improved to 4-2 against Birmingham this season.