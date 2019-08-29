Alvarez, Rosario lead Saltillo to 11-9 win over Dos Laredos

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Dariel Alvarez hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Rainel Rosario homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Saraperos de Saltillo topped the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 11-9 on Thursday.

The home run by Alvarez capped a three-run inning and gave the Saraperos a 3-2 lead after Juan Perez hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Saraperos later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Saltillo starter Sergio Mitre (12-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cesilio Pimentel (9-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and six hits over five innings.

Several Tecolotes chipped in at the plate, as six players recorded at least two hits. Luany Sanchez homered and singled, driving in three runs.