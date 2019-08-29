Santiago leads AZL Rangers to 10-0 win over AZL Indians Blue

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Manuel Santiago allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the AZL Rangers over the AZL Indians Blue in a 10-0 win on Friday.

Santiago (4-0) struck out two to get the win.

AZL Rangers started the scoring in the second inning when Reynaldo Pichardo hit an RBI single to score Heriberto Hernandez.

AZL Rangers later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a five-run seventh.

Daritzon Feliz (4-6) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The AZL Indians Blue were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the AZL Rangers' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, AZL Indians Blue is 3-1 against AZL Rangers this season.