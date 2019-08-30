Homza scores on ground out in 11th, Tri-City beats Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Jonny Homza scored on a groundout in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 13-12 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Thursday.

Homza scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Tre Carter.

The Dust Devils scored one run in the 10th before Vancouver answered in the bottom of the inning when Will Robertson hit an RBI single, scoring Adrian Ramos to tie the game 12-12.

Reliever Chris Lincoln (2-0) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit to pick up the win. He also struck out one and walked one. Parker Caracci (2-3) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits while striking out five in the Northwest League game.

Carter doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win. Homza tripled and doubled, scoring three runs.

In the losing effort, Vancouver got contributions throughout its order, as six players recorded at least two hits. Robertson homered and singled three times, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. The Canadians left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss.