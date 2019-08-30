Mets, streaking Ramos set for matchup with Phillies

New York Mets (67-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-63, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (9-7, 4.46 ERA) Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-4, 3.53 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Wilson Ramos is riding a 22-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Philadelphia.

The Phillies are 27-28 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has hit 168 home runs as a team this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with 28, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Mets are 30-30 against division opponents. The New York offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .333.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 139 hits and is batting .282. Corey Dickerson is 12-for-44 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 71 extra base hits and has 101 RBIs. Michael Conforto is 11-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (concussion).