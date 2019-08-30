Chaparro’s double leads Staten Island to 2-0 win over Hudson Valley

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Andres Chaparro hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Staten Island Yankees to a 2-0 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Friday.

The double by Chaparro scored Josh Smith and David Metzgar and provided all the offense for Staten Island.

Justin Wilson (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Christopher Gau (3-6) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Renegades were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.