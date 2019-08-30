Lipcius’ single leads West Michigan over Lansing in 10 innings

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Andre Lipcius hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 6-5 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday.

Riley Greene scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Parker Meadows. Later in the inning, West Michigan added an insurance run when Lipcius scored on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the inning, Lansing scored on a wild pitch that brought home LJ Talley. However, the rally ended when Zac Shepherd got Ryan Gold to ground out to end the game.

The Whitecaps scored three runs in the eighth before Lansing to tie the game 4-4 in the ninth when Gabriel Moreno hit a two-run single.

Shepherd (1-1) got the win in relief while Marcus Reyes (7-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Otto Lopez doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Lugnuts.

Despite the loss, Lansing is 11-5 against West Michigan this season.