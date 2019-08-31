White Sox look to break 4-game slide against Braves

Chicago White Sox (60-74, third in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (82-54, first in the AL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (8-11, 5.08 ERA) Braves: Dallas Keuchel (5-5, 3.78 ERA)

LINE: Braves -200; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Braves are 40-27 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 213 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 36, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The White Sox have gone 27-39 away from home. Chicago has slugged .400 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a .527 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 22 home runs. The Braves won the last meeting 10-7. Max Fried secured his 15th victory and Tyler Flowers went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Ivan Nova registered his 11th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 68 extra base hits and is batting .298. Josh Donaldson is 5-for-35 with a double, three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 home runs and has 101 RBIs. Tim Anderson has 11 hits and is batting .282 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .218 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Francisco Cervelli: (quad), Brian McCann: (knee).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: (illness), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Jon Jay: (hip).