Corredor, Abreu lead Potomac to 4-1 win over Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Aldrem Corredor hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, and Osvaldo Abreu singled twice as the Potomac Nationals beat the Frederick Keys 4-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Cole Freeman scored on the play to give the Nationals a 2-1 lead after he reached base on an error and stole second.

The Nationals later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Corredor hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Gage Canning to secure the victory.

Potomac right-hander Luis Reyes (5-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Luis Perez (6-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up two runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Keys, Sean Miller had a pair of hits.

The Nationals swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-5.