Guance leads Delmarva to 4-3 win over Kannapolis

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Hector Guance allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds over the Kannapolis Intimidators in a 4-3 win on Saturday.

Guance (9-6) allowed one run while striking out eight to get the win.

Down 1-0 in the third, Delmarva took the lead when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Johnny Rizer that scored Cody Roberts.

After Delmarva added a run in the fourth on a single by Doran Turchin, the Intimidators cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Alex Destino hit an RBI single and Tyler Osik hit an RBI double.

Jason Bilous (6-10) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and one hit in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked six.

Lenyn Sosa homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Intimidators.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 15-4 against Kannapolis this season.