Strasburg strikes out 14, Nationals beat Marlins 7-0

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

Stephen Strasburg struck out 14 in eight crisp innings, Anthony Rendon homered twice and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 on Saturday night.

Strasburg (16-6) retired 22 straight after allowing two first-inning singles. The right-hander did not walk a batter while throwing 107 pitches, and he also contributed an RBI single at the plate.

Strasburg picked up his 12th straight win against the Marlins dating to 2015. He improved to 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA against Miami this season and 21-7 with a 2.74 ERA in 35 career starts.

Juan Soto and Kurt Suzuki also homered for the NL wild card leaders, who have won three straight and eight of nine.

The Marlins extended the franchise record with their 14th consecutive road loss.

Miami's Pablo López (5-7), making his second start since returning from a strained right shoulder that kept him out for more than two months, allowed six runs and six hits in three innings.

Rendon, who hit a game-ending single during Friday night's 7-6 victory over Miami, opened the scoring with his 30th homer with two out in the first.

Soto followed with his 30th homer, another shot to left.

Strasburg singled in Suzuki in the second, and Suzuki's two-run homer in Washington's three-run third made it 6-0.

Rendon added a solo shot in the eighth for his third multihomer game of the season.

BASH BROTHERS

Rendon and Soto are the first Nationals teammates to each hit 30 homers in the same season since Adam Dunn (38) and Ryan Zimmerman (33) in 2009.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Tayron Guerrero (torn fingernail, right middle finger) has joined the team. Manager Don Mattingly said he'll be activated soon.

Nationals: RF Adam Eaton, who was hit below the right knee by a pitch on Wednesday, was again out of the lineup but available off the bench. ... Closer Sean Doolittle (right knee tendinitis) and 1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis) are expected to be activated when the rosters expand on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (8-8, 4.05 ERA) has allowed five or more runs in consecutive starts for the first time in his career. He's 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two career starts against Washington, both this season.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (10-6, 3.15 ERA) is 2-0 with a 0.78 ERA in three starts against the Marlins this season, including a four-hit shutout on May 25.