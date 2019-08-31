Young, Pereda and Amaya lead Tennessee in win

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jared Young, Jhonny Pereda and Gioskar Amaya each had three hits, as the Tennessee Smokies beat the Mobile BayBears 10-3 on Saturday.

Young doubled twice and singled. Pereda doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs.

Tennessee got on the board first in the third inning when Nico Hoerner scored on a groundout and Pereda hit a two-run single.

The Smokies later scored in four additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the seventh.

Tennessee starter Cory Abbott (8-8) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Luis Madero (5-11) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and nine hits over four innings.

Jhoan Urena homered and doubled, driving home three runs for the BayBears.