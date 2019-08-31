Valenzuela scores winning run in 12th, Birmingham beats Biloxi 6-5 in walk-off finish

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Gavin Sheets hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Luis Valenzuela with the winning run in the 12th inning, as the Birmingham Barons beat the Biloxi Shuckers 6-5 on Saturday.

Valenzuela scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

After Biloxi's Dillon Thomas scored on a groundout in the top of the 11th, Birmingham tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the inning when Laz Rivera hit an RBI double, bringing home Joel Booker.

Reliever Luis Martinez (5-2) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Anthony Bender (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits while walking one in the Southern League game.

Rivera doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

Weston Wilson homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Shuckers. Thomas doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.