Rosario’s double leads Lake Elsinore to 6-3 win over Lancaster

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Eguy Rosario hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 6-3 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Saturday.

The double by Rosario, part of a three-run inning, gave the Storm a 2-1 lead before Jack Suwinski hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

After Lake Elsinore added a run in the fifth when Suwinski drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Allen Cordoba, the JetHawks cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Taylor Snyder and Matt McLaughlin hit RBI singles.

The Storm added to their lead in the eighth when Alison Quintero hit a two-run double.

Xavier Edwards doubled and singled, also stealing two bases for Lake Elsinore.

Lake Elsinore starter Edwuin Bencomo (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Kyle Olliges (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after allowing three runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Ryan Vilade homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the JetHawks.