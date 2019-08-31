Ward’s homer leads Fresno to 4-2 win over Albuquerque

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Drew Ward hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 4-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday.

The home run by Ward scored Taylor Gushue and was the game's last scoring play.

Roberto Ramos hit an RBI double, scoring Elliot Soto in the first inning to give the Isotopes a 1-0 lead. The Grizzlies came back to take the lead in the second inning when Ward hit a two-run home run.

Albuquerque tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Drew Weeks hit an RBI triple, scoring Soto.

James Bourque (4-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Matt Pierpont (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Isotopes, Weeks tripled and singled. Brian Mundell doubled and singled twice.