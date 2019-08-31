Overton, Gettys lead El Paso to 3-0 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Michael Gettys tripled and singled, and Dillon Overton allowed just two hits over six innings as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sacramento River Cats 3-0 on Saturday.

Overton (10-5) struck out five and walked two to pick up the win.

In the seventh inning, El Paso took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Matthew Batten that scored Aderlin Rodriguez. The Chihuahuas scored again in the ninth when Gettys hit an RBI triple and then scored on a fielder's choice.

Sam Wolff (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The River Cats were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Chihuahuas' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.