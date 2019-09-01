Duffy expected to start for Kansas City against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (45-90, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-89, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Aaron Brooks (4-7, 5.79 ERA) Royals: Danny Duffy (5-6, 4.93 ERA)

LINE: Royals -124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Baltimore will face off on Sunday.

The Royals are 26-43 in home games. The Kansas City pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Jakob Junis leads them with a mark of 8.5.

The Orioles have gone 23-44 away from home. Baltimore's lineup has 174 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads them with 29 homers. The Royals won the last meeting 7-5. Scott Barlow recorded his third victory and Bubba Starling went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Paul Fry took his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 172 hits and is batting .300. Jorge Soler is 9-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs home runs and is slugging .518. Anthony Santander is 14-for-40 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .253 batting average, 7.25 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Shawn Armstrong: (forearm), Mark Trumbo: (knee).