Happ expected to start for the Yankees against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (78-57, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (89-48, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: J.A. Happ (11-8, 5.58 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -136; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Oakland will face off on Sunday.

The Yankees are 50-21 on their home turf. New York has slugged .489, good for second in the American League. Gio Urshela leads the club with a .556 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Athletics are 35-31 on the road. The Oakland pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.04, Homer Bailey leads the staff with a mark of 4.96. The Yankees won the last meeting 4-3. Cory Gearrin recorded his first victory and Gary Sanchez went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for New York. Lou Trivino took his sixth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanchez leads the Yankees with 32 home runs and has 71 RBIs. Aaron Judge is 16-for-42 with three doubles, six home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 68 extra base hits and has 75 RBIs. Marcus Semien is 13-for-46 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Greg Bird: (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Gio Urshela: (groin), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (calf), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), CC Sabathia: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (hip).