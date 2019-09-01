Dominguez, Zangari lead Kannapolis to 5-2 win over Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Corey Zangari hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three, and Johan Dominguez hurled six scoreless innings as the Kannapolis Intimidators defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-2 on Sunday.

Dominguez (6-5) allowed four hits while striking out six and walking two to pick up the win.

Kannapolis went up 3-0 in the fourth after Zangari hit a two-run home run.

After Kannapolis added two runs, the Shorebirds cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Adley Rutschman hit a two-run home run.

Dallas Litscher (2-2) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Rutschman homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Shorebirds.

Despite the loss, Delmarva is 15-5 against Kannapolis this season.