Hensley’s double leads Fayetteville to 2-1 win over Down East

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- David Hensley hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 2-1 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday.

Cal Stevenson scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double.

In the top of the fourth, Down East grabbed the lead on a wild pitch that scored Julio Pablo Martinez. Fayetteville answered in the bottom of the inning when Chandler Taylor hit a solo home run.

Cesar Rosado (3-7) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Sam Hellinger (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.