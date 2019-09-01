Castro’s single leads Lancaster to 5-2 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Castro hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 5-2 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Sunday.

The single by Castro scored Matt Hearn to give the JetHawks a 4-1 lead.

The JetHawks tacked on another run in the seventh when Castro hit an RBI single, driving in Ryan Vilade.

Starter Garrett Schilling (8-8) got the win while Felix Minjarez (1-1) took the loss in relief in the California League game.