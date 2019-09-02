Darmian, Llorente go back to Italy on transfer deadline day

While a blockbuster deal to take Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain seemed unlikely to be finalized, clubs across Europe are completing transfer business before the window shuts later Monday.

In Italy, defender Matteo Darmian joined Parma after four years at Manchester United. Parma said the 29-year-old Darmian signed a four-year contract. The transfer fee was not announced.

Darmian played only 92 games for United, and was out of favor with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Napoli said it signed free agent forward Fernando Llorente, who previously won two Serie A titles at Juventus.

The 34-year-old Spain international was available on a free transfer after his contract at Tottenham expired in the offseason.

Llorente, who was used as a late substitute in the Champions League final against Liverpool in June, will return to the competition with Napoli. The Serie A runners-up will play defending champion Liverpool in the group stage.

Another former Tottenham player at Napoli, defender Vlad Chiriches, has left to join Sassuolo.

Sassuolo said it signed the 29-year-old Romania captain on loan with an obligation to buy in a permanent deal.

Colombian defender Eder Balanta is stepping up from the Europa League to a team in the Champions League. Club Brugge signed Balanta from Basel on a three-year contract. The fee was not announced.

Last week, the Belgian league runners-up were drawn in a Champions League group with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Galatasaray.

Also Monday, Brugge said it signed Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne, a Senegal international, on loan.