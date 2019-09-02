Williams’ home run leads New Hampshire over Portland in 10 innings

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Christian Williams hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to an 8-7 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Monday.

The home run by Williams scored Chad Spanberger.

In the bottom of the inning, Portland scored on a sacrifice fly by Jagger Rusconi that brought home Dylan Hardy. However, the rally ended when Jake Fishman got Jarren Duran to fly out to end the game.

New Hampshire starter Hector Perez struck out one while allowing three runs and nine hits over six innings. William Ouellette (3-2) got the win in relief while Dedgar Jimenez (4-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Josh Palacios doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win. Williams homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Jeremy Rivera homered and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Sea Dogs.