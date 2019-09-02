Machin, Evans lift Iowa over Memphis 9-6

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Vimael Machin homered and doubled, driving home three runs as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Memphis Redbirds 9-6 on Monday.

Phillip Evans doubled and singled with three runs for Iowa.

Trailing 3-1 in the third, Memphis tied the game when Ramon Urias hit a two-run home run.

Iowa answered in the bottom of the frame when Trent Giambrone scored on a single and Evans scored when a runner was thrown out.

With the score tied 5-5 in the fourth, the Cubs took the lead for good when Zack Short drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Willson Contreras.

Jordan Minch (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Bryan Dobzanski (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Memphis got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Dylan Carlson homered, doubled and singled. Stranding 14 men on base, the Redbirds did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.