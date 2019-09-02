Paulson’s single leads Rancho Cuca. to 4-3 win over Inland Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Dillon Paulson hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 4-3 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Quakes and a four-game winning streak for the 66ers.

The single by Paulson, part of a three-run inning, gave the Quakes a 2-1 lead before Marcus Chiu hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Quakes tacked on another run in the seventh when Chiu hit a solo home run.

Inland Empire saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jordyn Adams hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Rancho Cuca. lead to 4-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chiu homered and singled, driving home two runs for Rancho Cuca..

Rancho Cuca. right-hander Jose Martinez (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cristopher Molina (2-6) took the loss in the California League game after giving up three runs and four hits over six innings.

For the 66ers, Adams homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 20-10 against Inland Empire this season.