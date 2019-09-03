Soto leads Johnson City to 7-2 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Hector Soto hurled 5 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Johnson City Cardinals over the Burlington Royals in a 7-2 win on Tuesday.

Soto (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing three hits.

Johnson City took the lead in the first when Jhon Torres hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Carlos Soler.

The Cardinals later added a run in the fourth and two in the seventh. In the fourth, Todd Lott hit an RBI single, while Malcom Nunez hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Noah Murdock (3-2) went one inning, allowing four runs and three hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out two and walked one.