Lloyd scores 2, US women beat Portugal again on victory tour

United States' Carli Lloyd scores a goal against Portugal during the first half of a friendly soccer match Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. AP Photo

Carli Lloyd scored twice and the U.S. national team extended its winning streak to 16 games with a 3-0 exhibition victory over Portugal on Tuesday night.

It was Jill Ellis' 105th victory as the U.S. coach, tying her with Tony DiCicco's record from 1994-1999. Ellis, now 105-7-18, plans to step down in October following the team's final two victory tour matches.

The match at Allianz Field was the third of a five-city tour celebrating the U.S. team's World Cup victory this summer in France. It was the team's second straight World Cup title and fourth overall.

The Americans also defeated Portugal 4-0 last Thursday at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field before 49,504 fans, the largest ever for a stand-alone friendly game for the U.S. women.

The Americans have won all nine of their meetings with Portugal and have never allowed a goal.

Lloyd scored in the 22nd minute and converted a penalty kick some 10 minutes later. The 37-year-old has 117 career goals and leads the team with 12 this year alone.

Lloyd, a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, grabbed headlines recently when she kicked a 55-yard field goal at the Philadelphia Eagles' training camp.

Lindsey Horan scored in 93rd minute on a header off a corner kick from Christen Press, who has a team-best 11 assists this year.

Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle were both out because of concussion protocol. Lloyd started up top for the United States for the second straight game while Jessica McDonald took the place of Megan Rapinoe, who has an Achilles injury. Kelley O'Hara was sidelined by an ankle injury.

Defender Ali Krieger and her fiancée, goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, were not with the team because of a family emergency.

North Carolina Courage forward Kristen Hamilton made her debut for the U.S. in the 76th minute, coming in as a sub for McDonald.

A sellout crowd of 19,600 watched the team's first match at Allianz Field, the home of Major League Soccer's Minnesota United, which opened earlier this year.

The victory tour continues next month with games against South Korea on Oct. 3 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Oct. 6 in Chicago.