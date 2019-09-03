Vidal’s double leads Mexico to 11-6 win over Quintana Roo

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- David Vidal hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to an 11-6 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Tuesday.

The double by Vidal capped a three-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos a 5-3 lead after Carlos Figueroa hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

With the score tied 5-5 in the seventh, the Diablos Rojos took the lead for good when Ivan Terrazas hit an RBI single, driving in Brandon Phillips.

Arquimedes Caminero (2-0) got the win in relief while Raul Barron (0-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Tigres, Manuel Orduno homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Reynaldo Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.