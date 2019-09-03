Valdez leads Tijuana over Saltillo 4-2

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Valdez homered and had three hits as the Toros de Tijuana defeated the Saraperos de Saltillo 4-2 on Tuesday.

Saltillo started the scoring in the second inning when Josuan Hernandez hit a two-run home run.

The Toros took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Junior Lake, Ricky Alvarez, and Valdez each hit solo home runs en route to the one-run lead.

The Toros tacked on another run in the eighth when Leandro Castro hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Javier Salazar.

Tijuana southpaw James Russell (9-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Felix Doubront (8-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over seven innings.