New coach and Ocho Cinco picks? Five things you need to know about the Cincinnati Bengals

This Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks begin their quest for the Super Bowl and with fresh contracts and new additions, optimism in the organization and the fan base is very high.

When they kick off at 1 p.m. inside CenturyLink Field, they’ll be facing a team that doesn’t have many Super Bowl aspirations and will feature a head coach in his first-ever regular season game. Here are five things you need to know about the Cincinnati Bengals.

Zac’s first day at work

Sunday marks the regular season debut of head coach Zac Taylor to the Cincinnati Bengals sidelines. The Former Nebraska Cornhuskers QB has spent 10 years on college and pro sidelines as an assistant but has never been a head coach.

He and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll have gone head to head before, in 2006 the Nebraska Cornhuskers traveled to face the USC Trojans. In that game it was Carroll getting the best of Taylor in a 28-10 USC victory. Taylor was the starting QB in that game and was 8 for 16 and 115 yards passing.

Clowney Comin’

When Jadeveon Clowney makes his Seattle Seahawks debut, he will be going up against a familiar AFC foe in the Bengals. Clowney, who has spent 95 percent of his career with the Houston Texans has seen the Bengals in three games and picked up a total of 10 tackles (three were tackles for a loss).

It is unclear how much time Clowney will see on Sunday but we do know the Cincinnati Bengals have finished in the middle of the pack in the league in the last four seasons giving up 2.5 sacks per game. In 2018, Bengals QB Andy Dalton was sacked 21 times in 11 games.

Season opener success

The Bengals have not reached the playoffs since the 2015 season but they have started out the last four seasons well with a 3-1 record and opened up 2018 with a 34-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

On the other side of the coin, the Seahawks are 1-3 in their last four season openers with their last win coming in 2016 with a 12-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field.

Preparing for noise at CLink

When college football teams hit the road, especially in a tough environment you tend to see or hear them preparing for noise. For the Bengals, their season opener in Seattle is no different. On Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talked about how his time as an assistant with the Rams and how they struggled to call plays in Seattle. He explained to Cincinnati.com just how hard it was to

“I’ve seen the worst of it,” Taylor said. “Seattle is one of the top places on the road that I’ve ever been part of. We really worked on it springtime on our non-verbal communication. That’s one of stress in everyday life – communication, verbal and non-verbal.

“It’s a great test. We feel like we have an answer.”

Ocho Cinco Upset?

Chad Johnson, or Chad Ocho Cinco is a Bengal and will always be known as one. So it really shouldn’t be a shock to know that he’s picking his former team to pull off a season opening upset over the Seahawks.

He wouldn’t give a final score but he did give a detailed account on how Cincinnati would win the game.

Tyler Boyd is gonna go crazy, offensively to stifle the Seattle front we can go quick game in the air, screen & draw the aggressive defensive ends, Mixon will finish them off and kill the clock in the 4th https://t.co/BqrWAXk3ty — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 3, 2019

We’ll see what happens on Sunday.