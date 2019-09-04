Sports
Mondou, Motter lead Midland to 8-3 win over Amarillo
AMARILLO, (AP) -- Collin Theroux and Mickey McDonald scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to an 8-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday.
The play started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the RockHounds a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Taylor Motter hit a two-run home run and Greg Deichmann hit an RBI double.
The RockHounds later added two runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Nate Mondou hit a two-run home run, while Motter drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring McDonald in the eighth.
Midland right-hander Matt Milburn (9-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on 11 hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Lake Bachar (8-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing five runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings.
For the Sod Poodles, Hudson Potts homered and singled. Taylor Kohlwey had a pair of hits.
