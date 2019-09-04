Thomas hits walk-off homer in 10th, Biloxi beats Pensacola 11-10

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Dillon Thomas hit a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Biloxi Shuckers topped the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 11-10 on Wednesday.

After the Blue Wahoos scored five runs in the top of the ninth, Biloxi tied the game 10-10 in the bottom of the inning when C.J. Hinojosa scored on an error.

Thomas homered, doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Justin Topa (1-3) got the win in relief while Jovani Moran (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Blue Wahoos, Royce Lewis homered, doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Alex Kirilloff homered and doubled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.