Vidal’s single leads Mexico to 15-8 win over Quintana Roo

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- David Vidal hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 15-8 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Wednesday.

The single by Vidal came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos a 7-4 lead. Later in the inning, Japhet Amador hit a two-run home run.

The Diablos Rojos later scored three runs in the sixth and seventh innings to complete the blowout. In the sixth, Brandon Phillips and Juan Carlos Gamboa hit RBI singles, while Gamboa drove in two runs and Phillips drove in one in the seventh.

Arquimedes Caminero (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Quintana Roo starter Henderson Alvarez (4-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Eric Aguilera was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs for the Tigres. Brian Hernandez doubled and singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one.

With the win, Mexico improved to 13-7 against Quintana Roo this season.