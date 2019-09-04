Vernia, Perdomo carry Visalia to 3-1 win over San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Geraldo Perdomo had four hits, and Justin Vernia allowed just two hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Visalia Rawhide beat the San Jose Giants 3-1 on Wednesday.

Vernia (9-3) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win.

Visalia started the scoring in the first inning when Luis Alejandro Basabe hit an RBI single and Alek Thomas scored on a forceout.

After Visalia added a run in the fourth when Jancarlos Cintron hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Max Murphy, the Giants cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when David Villar hit an RBI single, bringing home Shane Matheny.

Aaron Phillips (8-8) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out two in the California League game.