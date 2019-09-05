Illinois State enrolls largest freshman class in 33 years

Illinois State University says this year's freshman class is its largest in 33 years.

The university has 3,860 freshmen for the 2019-2020 academic year. ISU President Larry Dietz says it's "proof that students recognize the high quality of educational, growth, and leadership opportunities" the university offers.

Total enrollment for this year is 20,878, a 1.2% increase over the previous school year. That includes 2,628 graduate students and 1,869 transfer students.

Jana Albrecht is associate vice president of enrollment management. Albrecht says the enrollment is increasingly diverse and academically talented.