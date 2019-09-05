Peacock, Ellis carry Jackson to 9-1 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Drew Ellis hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in four, and Matt Peacock allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Jackson Generals topped the Montgomery Biscuits 9-1 on Thursday.

Peacock (9-4) allowed one run while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Jackson started the scoring with a big third inning, when Ryan Grotjohn and Camden Duzenack scored on an error and Ellis hit a two-run home run.

Following the big inning, the Biscuits cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Lucius Fox hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Carl Chester.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Generals later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the eighth.

Kenny Rosenberg (11-5) went seven innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

For the Biscuits, Chester doubled twice.