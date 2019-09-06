Sports
Estrada, Palma lead the way for Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Thairo Estrada doubled and singled twice, driving home five runs and scoring a couple as the Trenton Thunder defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 12-2 on Friday.
Alexander Palma doubled twice and singled with three runs for Trenton.
Down 1-0 in the second, Reading tied it up when Darick Hall hit a solo home run.
Trenton answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring four runs to take the lead. Estrada hit a two-run double en route to the four-run lead.
The Thunder later added five runs in the third and two in the fifth to put the game away.
Matt Wivinis (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Reading starter Adonis Medina (7-8) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
The five extra-base hits for Trenton included a season-high five doubles.
Comments