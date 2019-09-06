Payton, Bolt lead the way for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Mark Payton homered, doubled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Sacramento River Cats 11-4 on Friday.

Skye Bolt homered and doubled with three RBIs and a couple of runs for Las Vegas.

Trailing 1-0, the Aviators took the lead for good with two runs in the first inning. Payton hit an RBI double and Eric Campbell scored when a runner was thrown out en route to the one-run lead.

Las Vegas later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run third, when Payton hit a solo home run to help put the game away.

Las Vegas left-hander Jesus Luzardo (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Brandon Lawson (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing seven runs and nine hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Las Vegas improved to 13-6 against Sacramento this season.