Dennis saves day; Butler blunts Indiana Wesleyan 30-27 in OT

Stephen Dennis' four-yard touchdown run in overtime served as the game winner and Butler narrowly escaped an upset bid by NAIA-level Indiana Wesleyan with a 30-27 win on Saturday.

Brad Sznajder's 14-yard touchdown run gave Butler (1-1) its first lead of the game at 24-17 with 7:16 left in regulation. On the last drive of the game, Indiana Wesleyan quarterback Zack Blair led a 16-play, 75-yard drive in a little more than 2½ minutes and knotted the game with a three-yard pass to Brayden Smith as time expired. The Wildcats managed just a field goal in overtime.

Blair gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Smith. The one-play drive was set up when Issac Abeo sacked Sam Brown to force a fumble that Vincent Versteg recovered.

Indiana Wesleyan extended the lead to 14-3 when Blair threw a 10-yard touchdown to Smith. Butler narrowed the margin when Sam Brown threw a 31-yard touchdown to Dennis before intermission.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sam Brown led Butler with 251 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Blair was 17-for-43 passing for 250 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.