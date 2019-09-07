Palma, Carreras lead the way for Grand Junction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Ronaiker Palma doubled and singled twice as the Grand Junction Rockies defeated the Rocky Mountain Vibes 7-6 on Saturday.

Julio Carreras doubled and singled twice with two runs for Grand Junction.

With the game tied 2-2, the Rockies took the lead for good with four runs in the sixth inning. Bladimir Restituyo hit a solo home run en route to the four-run lead.

The Rockies tacked on another run in the ninth when Palma scored on a sacrifice.

Rocky Mountain saw its comeback attempt come up short after Luis Avalo hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Grand Junction lead to 7-6.

Noah Gotsis (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Abner Uribe (2-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Bryan Torres singled four times, also stealing two bases for the Vibes.