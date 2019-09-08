Huskies lose PAC-12 opener to Cal 20-19 following lightning delay

Lightning strikes as the game is delayed due to severe weather in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
California Golden Bears place kicker Greg Thomas (39) kicks a field goal to put the Bears up 20-19 with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter.The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Huskies take the field for the game. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers (7)during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (25) returns a kickoff during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) rushes during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Lightning strikes as the game is delayed due to severe weather in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Lightning strikes as the game is delayed due to severe weather in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Lightning strikes as the game is delayed due to severe weather in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies offensive lineman Jared Hilbers (70) lifts Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) into the air after Ahmed rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) runs off the field with his shoe after a play in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9), Washington Huskies linebacker Brandon Wellington (13), and Washington Huskies linebacker Myles Rice (41) combine to tackle California Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers (7) during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen claps on the sideline during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) escapes pressure during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies linebacker Laiatu Latu (56) rects after sacking California Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers (7) during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
California Golden Bears cornerback Camryn Bynum (24) picks off a pass intended for Washington Huskies tight end Hunter Bryant (1) during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
California Golden Bears running back Marcel Dancy (23) celebrates a touchdown run during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies wide receiver Chico McClatcher (6) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
California Golden Bears linebacker Ben Moos (15) and California Golden Bears cornerback Miles Williams (28) tackles Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies place kicker Peyton Henry (47) watches a field goal to put the Huskies up in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies defensive back Keith Taylor (27) tackles California Golden Bears wide receiver Kekoa Crawford (11) near the goal line to set up the Bears game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen bites his lip as he watches the clock wind down late in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) gets his hand on the ball, but can’t force a fumble on California Golden Bears running back Christopher Brown Jr. (34) during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
California Golden Bears place kicker Greg Thomas (39) celebrates a field goal to put the Bears up 20-19 with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter.The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
California Golden Bears linebacker Evan Weaver (89) tackles Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87). The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A group of Huskies defenders sack California Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers (7)The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) throws a pass during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) makes a catch during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) is stopped short of the end zone after running during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
California Golden Bears wide receiver Makai Polk (17) makes a catch during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) can’t pull in a catch during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A pass caught by Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) is out of bounds during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) walks off the field following the game. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox celebrates the win with fans. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com