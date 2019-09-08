Seahawks escape season opener with 21-20 win over Bengals

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) makes a catch under heavy defense from Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb (23) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) reacts as he breaks a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals middle linebacker Preston Brown (52) to secure a first down in the final minutes of the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) walks the field before the start of the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) takes a moment before the start of the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) and Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) take the field for warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) makes a catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) rushes to get to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Jets fly over before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer between plays. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) during a run during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch despite defense by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) gets the fans pumped up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks the sideline during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) celebrates a touchdown run with Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant (74) and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaron Brown (18) during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) makes a catch while defended by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) for a long gain during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) slides after a run during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) has the offense get settled before a play during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (72) reacts after getting an interception during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3)is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (27) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3)great Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) reacts after a pass interference penalty during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) during the fourth quarterThe Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett (81) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams (36) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) and Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) is greeted by teammates o the sideline after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) walks off the field after the Seahawks win. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) dives and sack Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) dives to attempt to block a field goal. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks (56) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83). The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) makes a catch while defended by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) for a long gain during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
The defense celebrates a stop during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (27) push each other after a play. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) looks on during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Damion Willis (15) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) takes the field before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
General Manager John Schneider signs autographs before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
