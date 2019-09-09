Pete Carroll vague on injuries to three starters, a Seahawks captain and a drafted rookie

Pete Carroll says Seahawks will get better than they were in their uneven escape past Bengals in opener Why Pete Carroll says his Seahawks will get better than uneven escape past Bengals in the opener. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Why Pete Carroll says his Seahawks will get better than uneven escape past Bengals in the opener.

The first day-after assessment of Seahawks injuries this season did not reveal much.

Coach Pete Carroll was short on details on injuries to starters Poona Ford, Justin Britt and Ugo Amadi, to Seahawks’ special-teams captain Neiko Thorpe plus a second knee issue in as many Septembers for tight end Will Dissly.

“Let’s do them one at a time,” Carroll said Monday while assessing Seattle’s 21-20 rally past Cincinnati in the season opener.

“Neiko’s has got a hamstring that’s got some concern to it. There’s something there.”

No elaboration.

“Poona’s got a little calf thing with some concern. We’ll have to see how that one goes.”

Nothing more on the defensive tackle, either.

“Dissly got banged on the knee. We’ll see how he’s doing,” Carroll said. “Getting around pretty good today.”

That was as revealing as the coach was about anyone. It’s a positive sign for the former University of Washington Husky.

Dissly missed the final three months of his rookie season because last Sept. 30 he ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee. He injured the same knee Sunday. He had one catch for 12 yards and a first down on third and 7 to extend the Seahawks’ first scoring drive against the Bengals, in the second quarter, before he got hurt.

Britt, the starting center, got hurt 3 1/2 minutes into Sunday’s game when he got hit by a Bengal then Dissly smashed into him behind the line of scrimmage. Britt returned after missing one play. Britt finished the game.

“Britt got kind of knocked, too...he got hit. We’ve got to see how he does,” Carroll said.

“Britt got knocked back and Will ran into him. That’s how it happened. It was a very unusual situation.”

When Britt was out, and with backup center Joey Hunt out with a high-ankle sprain, fill-in starting left guard Ethan Pocic replaced Britt briefly at center. Right tackle Germain Ifedi moved inside to his rookie-year position of right guard. Mike Iupati made his Seahawks debut at left guard, for that one snap.

Iupati is recovering from a sprained foot. He practiced Friday fully for the first time since late July. If Iupati gets through the practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, expect the 32-year-old, 10-year veteran to make his first start for Seattle Sunday at Pittsburgh.

As for Amadi, the rookie safety who was Seattle’s lead nickel defensive back Sunday in his first NFL game, the coach said: “Ugo got smacked pretty good. He hurt his shoulder.

“So we’ve got to see how that goes.”

Lots of seeing and going coming up this week.

The Seahawks return to practice Wednesday for Sunday’s game at the angry Steelers (0-1). They got smacked 33-3 at defending Super Bowl-champion New England on national television Sunday night.

The injury to Amadi is likely the reason the Seahawks are reportedly re-signing veteran defensive back Jamar Taylor.

Carroll had nothing to say about adding Taylor, either.

“I don’t know that yet,” the coach said.

Asked what his concern was with Amadi’s injury and what it may mean for the nickel position where Akeem King is also an option, Carroll said: “That he might be hurt.”

OK then.

“I’m not giving you much today guys,” Carroll said. “It might be the questions.”