Hensley’s homer leads Fayetteville to 3-1 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- David Hensley hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 3-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday.

The home run by Hensley scored Chandler Taylor to give the Woodpeckers a 2-1 lead.

The Woodpeckers tacked on another run in the ninth when Marty Costes hit an RBI single, bringing home Jeremy Pena.

Fayetteville left-hander Parker Mushinski (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Daniel Lynch (5-4) took the tough loss in the Carolina League game after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.