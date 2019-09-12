The Pac-12 and Gonzaga getting some preseason college basketball love in “way too early” rankings

University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins coaches the team in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

It’s never too early to talk college basketball, in just a few weeks “Midnight Madness” events will be kicking off all over the country and 300+ teams will start their journey towards the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

ESPN College Basketball writer Jeff Borzello has come out with his “Way too-early” Top 25 poll to start the season and contrary to last season’s dismal play, the Pac-12 is getting some love!

The Pac-12 puts four teams in the poll with the Washington Huskies coming in at No. 23. The Oregon Ducks lead the way coming in at No. 7 and they’re followed up by Arizona at No. 18 and Colorado at No. 24.

Coming in at No. 1 is Michigan State, followed up by Kansas, Kentucky, Florida, and Louisville to round out the top five.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs crack to top 10 of this early preseason poll coming in at No. 9.

The 2019-20 college basketball season kicks off with practices starting nationwide on Sept. 24.