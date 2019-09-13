Chicago White Sox to visit the Seattle Mariners

Chicago White Sox (64-82, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (60-87, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Covey (1-8, 7.69 ERA) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 5.24 ERA)

The Mariners are 31-41 on their home turf. Seattle has a collective batting average of .238 this season, led by Dee Gordon with an average of .278.

The White Sox are 29-43 on the road. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .309 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .358.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 74 RBIs and is batting .212. Gordon has 10 hits and is batting .323 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 67 extra base hits and is batting .283. Eloy Jimenez is 13-for-41 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .204 batting average, 6.73 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .276 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back), J.P. Crawford: (hamstring).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).